Crime

Stabbing incident at Winnipeg transit station leaves 1 injured, police look for suspect

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police cruiser. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Winnipeg police are looking for a man they allege was involved in a stabbing incident at the Osborne Transit Station.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday at the station at approximately 8:45 p.m. An investigation found that a male victim in his 20s was threatened and physically assaulted inside a bus. Once it stopped at the station, police said both the victim and the suspect exited.

Police were called and the suspect fled. He is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 with a slim build.

Officials added that the victim faced racial slurs during the incident. He was provided with emergency medical care, using a chest seal, and transported to hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org

