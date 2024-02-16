Prince Harry breaks silence on visit with King Charles: ‘I love my family’

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry says his father King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis could contribute to mending relationships among Royal Family members.

Prince Harry, 39, opened up about his family this week while he and wife Meghan Markle were in Whistler, B.C., to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his recent trip to the U.K. to visit his father, who was recently diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Prince Harry said he’d learned about the diagnosis from a conversation with the king. His father’s health spurred the prince to book an urgent flight to visit his family.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I'm grateful for that."

Prince Harry arrived in London on Feb. 6, only one day after Buckingham Palace publicly announced that King Charles’ cancer was discovered during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“Look, I love my family,” said Prince Harry. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

When asked about the specifics of King Charles’ diagnosis, Prince Harry declined to comment, saying, “That stays between me and him.”

View image in full screen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on Feb. 15, 2024, in Whistler, B.C. Karwai Tang / WireImage

When reporter Will Reeve asked if King Charles’ illness might reunify the royal family, Prince Harry replied, “Yeah, I’m sure.”

He went on to point out the “strength of the family unit” of several Invictus Games guests in Whistler.

“So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together,” Prince Harry reflected. “I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Prince Harry was only in London for one day before he returned to California, where he and Markle live with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

The royal father and son reportedly met for less than one hour during Harry’s visit. Prince Harry stayed the night in a hotel, then departed from London’s Heathrow Airport in the morning.

He did not see his brother, Prince William, during the brief trip. The pair have had a strained relationship for several years now, much of which was detailed in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry said he plans to see King Charles again during “other trips” that will take him back to the U.K.

“I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

Prior to his visit this month, Prince Harry had not seen his father since the king’s coronation in May 2023.

While in Whistler, both Prince Harry and Markle took part in some skeleton sledding. Prince Harry sped down the icy track head-first at an impressive top speed of 99 kilometres per hour.

View image in full screen Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on Feb. 15, 2024, in Whistler, B.C. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, which since 2014 has fostered competition between wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans. The 2025 games will be the first time that winter sports are included in the competition.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years.