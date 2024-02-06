Prince Harry arrives in London following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry has arrived in the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles, after the world learned of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to London from Los Angeles on Tuesday, arriving at Clarence House, the home of the King and Queen Camilla.

Two black SUVs, believed to be carrying the King’s second-born son, were seen leaving Heathrow Airport’s VIP Windsor suite earlier Tuesday and were pictured arriving at Clarence House a short time later.

View image in full screen Two black SUVs wait outside the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport, London, ahead of the arrival of the Duke of Sussex who is travelling to the U.K. from Los Angeles following the announcement of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis on Monday evening. Jordan Pettitt / PA Images via Getty Images

View image in full screen Two black SUVs, one carrying Prince Harry, arrive at Clarence House, London, following the announcement of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis on Monday evening. James Manning / PA Images via Getty Images

The BBC and other outlets have photos of the prince travelling in the back of one of the cars.

The King and Queen were also photographed Tuesday leaving the royal residence, looking happy as they waved to the cameras.

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla wave as they leave by car from Clarence House in London on Feb. 6, 2024. King Charles III’s estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday after his father’s diagnosis of cancer, which doctors say was ‘caught early.’. Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced Monday evening that the king has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was found during his recent hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate but is a “separate issue.”

“Thankfully, this has been caught early,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told BBC radio, adding that as prime minister he would “continue to communicate with him as normal.”

“Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone,” Sunak said. “So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”

Less than 18 months into the reign that he’d famously waited decades to begin, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended public engagements but will continue with state business — including weekly meetings with the prime minister — and won’t be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

The palace said Charles, who has generally enjoyed good health, “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

View image in full screen King Charles III and Queen Camilla, accompanied by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, attend the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4, 2024 in Sandringham, England. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

The news comes a week after the King was discharged from a private London clinic following treatment for his enlarged prostate.

The King’s cancer diagnosis means the Royal Family is now facing the blow of having two working royals out of commission — Kate Middleton, 42, is also taking a break from duties while she recovers from an unspecified abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales is expected to be in recovery for another couple of months. Kensington Palace previously said that it is unlikely she will make any official public appearances before Easter, which is on March 31.

The palace said that the King “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

It had been speculated that Prince Harry, who lives in the U.S. after stepping back from his royal role with wife Meghan Markle, would travel to the U.K.

— With files from The Associated Press