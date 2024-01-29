King Charles released from London hospital following prostate procedure

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, also recently had abdominal surgery.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest before the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was also released from the hospital on Monday and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery.

The Princess is “making good progress” in her recovery, Kensington Palace wrote, after the successful surgery on Jan. 16.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concludes.