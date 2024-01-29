Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

King Charles released from London hospital following prostate procedure

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 29, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'King Charles III to undergo corrective procedure for enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace'
King Charles III to undergo corrective procedure for enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles III sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch’s condition is benign and all public engagements will be postponed as he recovers – Jan 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, also recently had abdominal surgery.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest before the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was also released from the hospital on Monday and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kate Middleton recovering in hospital after successful abdominal surgery'
Kate Middleton recovering in hospital after successful abdominal surgery

The Princess is “making good progress” in her recovery, Kensington Palace wrote, after the successful surgery on Jan. 16.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concludes.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices