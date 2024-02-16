Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Ontario man faces charges after in-flight disturbance, assault on passenger plane: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
A man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance on a Feb. 15 flight bound for Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
A man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance on a Feb. 15 flight bound for Hamilton, Ont. flyhamilton.ca
A man is facing charges following a disturbance on an international flight bound for the John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

Police say the passenger made threats to airline staff and “created a disruptive and unsafe environment” for those returning on an Air Transat flight from Cayo Coco, Cuba.

“The disturbance, stemming from alcohol-related issues and a desire for a cigarette in flight, prompted multiple passengers to intervene and assist the on-flight staff,” Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said.

Investigators say the individual was arrested around 3 p.m. after touchdown.

A probe into the incident is ongoing and no one on the flight required medical treatment.

The 54-year-old suspect made an appearance in court for a bail hearing Friday.

He faces three charges in all, including causing a disturbance and assault in an aircraft while in flight.

