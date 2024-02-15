Suspect continued to assault man after he was knocked unconscious, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a suspect they say continued to assault a man after he was knocked unconscious, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Officers have launched an attempted murder investigation.

Police were called at around 12:15 a.m. on Monday for an assault in progress in the Margueretta Street and Bloor Street West area, just west of Dufferin Street.

There was an altercation between two men on Margueretta Street and one man was assaulted, rendering him unconscious, police said.

The other man continued to assault the victim, police said.

“A bystander tried to stop the assault and call police, but the male continued to assault the unconscious man before he fled the area,” police allege.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now trying to identify the suspect, described as 26 to 32 years old, five-foot-ten with a medium build.

He has slicked-back black hair with the sides of his head shaved short and a thin black goatee, police said.

He was reportedly wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket with a hood, black pants and black and white shoes.

“If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Investigators said they’re also looking for a vehicle that the suspect was in earlier in the evening, which was described as a 2008 to 2012 dark blue or black Ford Escape with a black roof rack and aluminum rims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.