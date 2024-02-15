Two teens intentionally hit by car in Abbotsford, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers were injured in Abbotsford on Wednesday when it appears they were intentionally struck by a car, police said.

Around 2:44 p.m., Abbotsford police were called to Carlsrue Avenue between Princess Street and Victoria Street for a “motor vehicle incident.”

The people involved were involved in an argument before the collisions, police said. The age of the driver has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was placed in police custody, and both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. There was a third teenager in the group but that person was not hit.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers are still looking into what happened before the incident that led up to the collision.

They did say that it appears the three teenagers were playing Nicky Nicky Nine Doors leading up to the incident. That is a game when someone knocks on a person’s door or rings a doorbell and runs away before the resident comes to the door.

Story continues below advertisement

However, police said more information is needed from witnesses to confirm that detail.

Const. Art Stele with Abbotsford police told Global News that charges of aggravated assault against the driver are being forwarded to Crown Counsel.

“It’s very concerning,” he said.

“When we discovered the fact that it was an intentional incident, obviously we have no tolerance for this behaviour. Especially, regardless of the age of the victims, intentionally using a vehicle as a weapon is something we do not tolerate here.

“Hence, right from the onset in learning this fact, we dealt with it very seriously and engaged multiple partners and units of course, affected the arrest, and are putting together a wholesome investigation, forwarding charges to Crown Counsel.”