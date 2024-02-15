2 Toronto police officers facing criminal charges for 2023 shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says criminal charges have been laid against two Toronto officers in connection with a shooting last year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Thursday that its director Joseph Martino “has reasonable grounds to believe” that the two officers committed criminal offences in relation to the June 11, 2023 shooting.

Around noon on that day, officers were in the Dufferin and College streets area when they located a Cadillac that had reportedly been stolen, the SIU said.

“An interaction ensued with the vehicle occupants – a 26-year-old man and a 45-year-old man – and two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the men inside the Cadillac,” the watchdog said.

The Cadillac fled but struck a pole and came to a stop, the SIU said.

The men were arrested and the 26 year old was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

A news release issued by the SIU at the time said it did not appear that either man was struck by police gunfire.

As a result of the investigation, Const. Jamie Denysek and Const. Derek MacNeil have been charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of careless use of a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure, or endanger life.

The officers are scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on March 12.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said.