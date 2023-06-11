Menu

Crime

Police gun fired during stolen vehicle investigation on busy Toronto street

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 2:21 pm
Toronto police blocked portions of College Street during an investigation on Sunday, June 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police blocked portions of College Street during an investigation on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Dave Woodcock / Global News
A key portion of College Street in Little Italy was closed Sunday after a Toronto police officer fired their gun responding to a stolen vehicle call.

Toronto police said the incident took place just before 12 p.m. near College Street and Roxton Road. Officers were responding to a vehicle theft call.

In a brief tweet, Toronto police said a police firearm was discharged and two suspects were arrested.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. It probes police incidents including when guns are fired by an officer.

Toronto streetcars were re-routed as a result of the closure.

More to come…

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingVehicle TheftLittle ItalyCollege StreetRoxton Road
