Police gun fired during stolen vehicle investigation on busy Toronto street

Send this page to someone via email

A key portion of College Street in Little Italy was closed Sunday after a Toronto police officer fired their gun responding to a stolen vehicle call.

Toronto police said the incident took place just before 12 p.m. near College Street and Roxton Road. Officers were responding to a vehicle theft call.

In a brief tweet, Toronto police said a police firearm was discharged and two suspects were arrested.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate. It probes police incidents including when guns are fired by an officer.

Toronto streetcars were re-routed as a result of the closure.

More to come…