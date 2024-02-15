Crews search for missing ice sailor in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are searching for an ice sailor who went missing in Grande-Digue, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said 64-year-old Daniel Robichaud was last seen on the shore of Martin Street in Grande-Digue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It is believed that Daniel Robichaud was ice sailing in the Shediac Island and (Grande-Digue) area, but he has not returned,” the release said.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Daniel Robichaud was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Martin Street. RCMP

Robichaud is described as being around five feet eight inches and 165 pounds, with light brown eyes, grey hair, and a trimmed grey beard. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange winter jacket, black snow pants and white hockey shin pads, white hockey shoulder pads, and a black hockey helmet.

Beausoleil Fire Chief Daniel Desroches said they received a call from the RCMP about the missing ice sailor around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We searched last night until 11 o’clock, and we started again this morning around 9,” he said.

The search crews include firefighters, RCMP officers, a helicopter and ground search and rescue.

The search for Robichaud is largely taking place between Grande-Digue and Shediac Island, Desroches said.

Rachelle Strugnell says the community is tight knit, and everyone is anxious about the search pic.twitter.com/OWgiuXxrSP — Suzanne Lapointe 🦝 (@LapointeSznn) February 15, 2024

Robichaud’s girlfriend, Rachelle Strugnell, said he was an avid ice sailor who could often be seen on the ice.

She said the tight-knit community is anxious about the search.

His daughter, Christel Robichaud, told Global News that he was supposed to pick her up from L’Université de Moncton Wednesday, but never arrived.

She said that was the first clue he was missing. She began contacting nearby hospitals, her father’s girlfriend, and the police.

Christel, who described her father as “pretty chill” and said they have a close relationship, is hoping for some good news.

“Since they haven’t told us anything, and they haven’t found the sail or anything, I guess I’m slightly hopeful,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shediac Police at 506-533-5151.

Christel Robichaud’s father Daniel Robichaud was supposed to pick her up yesterday. When he didn’t show up that was the first clue he went missing pic.twitter.com/tXxuA4NPRq — Suzanne Lapointe 🦝 (@LapointeSznn) February 15, 2024