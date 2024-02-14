Manitoba international students face health-care dilemma due to lack of coverage

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba international students continue to struggle with healthcare according to a new report.

Published by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the report highlights testimonies from international students about the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that the findings presented in this report shed light on an important human rights issue that affects the well-being of thousands of members of our community,” stated Judith Oviosun and Diwa Marcelino, co-chairs of Healthcare for All Manitoba.

In 2018, the former PC government moved to exclude international students from provincial coverage. Many colleges and universities then made private health insurance mandatory for an additional cost, but that coverage comes with limitations and ends as soon as classes do.

Judith Oviosun-Smith, who co-authored the report released on Wednesday, says students have said they are choosing to stay sick rather than get costly medical attention.

“I am always nervous to visit a doctor because I never know what it will cost me and how much. I prefer staying sick rather than going to the doctor because the charges are astronomically high and scary. I had COVID and I was hoping to die instead of having to rack up a hospital bill, luckily it didn’t reach that point.” said one student quoted in the report.

Shaluckie Boatswain graduated from the University of Winnipeg just before the change took place but says she knows other’s who’ve been billed tens of thousands of dollars for life-saving care.

A lot of students are stuck when they go to the hospital or the walk-in clinic and are not covered, she said.

“They could not afford the money. And so, the hospital was threatening to report the family to CBSA. What they did as a way of covering the bill is to create a go-fund me.”

Christine Quiah with the University of Winnipeg Students Association says in some cases international students like herself avoid getting care altogether, citing a lack of clarity around what is covered and how to submit claims.

“As an association, we’re trying to help them out with awareness and knowledge as much as possible so that they will suffer less,” she said.

Advocates are calling on the provincial NDP to immediately reinstate provincial health coverage for international students.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our community members are not denied access to this service.” Oviosun-Smith said.

They’re also asking the government to extend coverage to migrant workers and the undocumented.

— With files from Global’s Iris Dyck