Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in Toronto apartment building homicide

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
The outstanding suspect has been identified as Liban Mohamud, 42, of Toronto. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
The outstanding suspect has been identified as Liban Mohamud, 42, of Toronto. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men have been arrested and face charges of second-degree murder after a fight in a Toronto apartment building left a 27-year-old dead, officers said.

Police in the city also say a third suspect is still at large.

According to responding officers, reports of a fight inside an apartment residence at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EMS and police located 27-year-old Edwin John Redmond with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead on site shortly after.

Police say they have identified all three suspects in the killing, though only two have been apprehended.

Trending Now

Zakkaria Wardere, 27, and Ninos Khoshaba, 49, both from Toronto, have been arrested and now face charges of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The third man police suspect is 42-year-old Liban Mohamud of Toronto, who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Officers are warning people not to approach the suspect if he is spotted, but rather contact authorities immediately.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices