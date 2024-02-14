2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in Toronto apartment building homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and face charges of second-degree murder after a fight in a Toronto apartment building left a 27-year-old dead, officers said.

Police in the city also say a third suspect is still at large.

According to responding officers, reports of a fight inside an apartment residence at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EMS and police located 27-year-old Edwin John Redmond with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead on site shortly after.

Police say they have identified all three suspects in the killing, though only two have been apprehended.

Zakkaria Wardere, 27, and Ninos Khoshaba, 49, both from Toronto, have been arrested and now face charges of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The third man police suspect is 42-year-old Liban Mohamud of Toronto, who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Officers are warning people not to approach the suspect if he is spotted, but rather contact authorities immediately.