2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in Toronto apartment building homicide

Two men have been arrested and face charges of second-degree murder after a fight in a Toronto apartment building left a 27-year-old dead, officers said.
Police in the city also say a third suspect is still at large.
According to responding officers, reports of a fight inside an apartment residence at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
EMS and police located 27-year-old Edwin John Redmond with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead on site shortly after.
Police say they have identified all three suspects in the killing, though only two have been apprehended.
Zakkaria Wardere, 27, and Ninos Khoshaba, 49, both from Toronto, have been arrested and now face charges of second-degree murder.
The third man police suspect is 42-year-old Liban Mohamud of Toronto, who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
Officers are warning people not to approach the suspect if he is spotted, but rather contact authorities immediately.
- ‘They should be named’: Ontario family speaks after mother, baby murdered in home
- Conspiracy to commit murder charges laid after incident at Halifax-area school
- Multiple people shot during Kansas City Super Bowl parade: police
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns hate-motivated graffiti at Cambridge, Ont. mosque
Comments