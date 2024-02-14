Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns hate-motivated graffiti at Cambridge, Ont. mosque

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie have both condemned the recent hate-motivated graffiti at a mosque in Cambridge, Ont.

“The vandalism at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge — and the rise in Islamophobia across the country — is alarming, abhorrent, and unacceptable,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I strongly condemn this incident and stand with Muslim communities against such hate. We must confront and combat Islamophobia together.”

Trudeau had visited the mosque back in 2020 to help mark Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time of collective gathering and, this afternoon at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge mosque and school, we came together to mark the month. To the leaders from – and members of – the Muslim community we met today, Ramadan Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/Mxhokslw3o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 21, 2022

Crombie also issued a tweet about the incident on Tuesday night in which she said she was “upset” by the incident.

“I’m upset to hear of vandalism at a mosque in Cambridge. Islamophobia is completely contrary to our values as Canadians,” Crombie wrote on X. “We need to all stand against hate in all its forms. Hateful incidents must stop and those breaking the law must be held to account.”

I’m upset to hear of vandalism at a mosque in Cambridge. Islamophobia is completely contrary to our values as Canadians. We need to all stand against hate in all its forms. Hateful incidents must stop and those breaking the law must be held to account.#onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/wRcq51ObOU — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) February 14, 2024

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the Islamic Centre on Monday at around 4 p.m., after the graffiti was reported.

They say the graffiti included hate-motivated symbols.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Sunday night and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.