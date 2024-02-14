Menu

Fire

Firefighters rescue 2 people, 2 cats from fire in east Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2024 6:16 am
1 min read
File photo. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
File photo. Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Toronto Fire crews rescued two people from a two-alarm fire at a low rise residential building east of downtown early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews say the fire is deemed to be under control and rescued the two occupants from an upper unit using a ladder.

The building is located on Sherbourne Street, north of Carlton Street.

Two cats were also rescued as part of the operation.

Firefighters say there are no injuries at this time.

TFS says cleanup operations continue and TTC shelter buses are on scene to assist those affected.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

