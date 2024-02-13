Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Special prosecutor appointed in assault of B.C. Crown prosecutor

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two women attacked, including B.C. Crown prosecutor'
Two women attacked, including B.C. Crown prosecutor
Two women, including a B.C. Crown counsel lawyer, were victims in what are being called a pair of random attacks near a Vancouver courthouse. Rumina Daya reports – Feb 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province has appointed a special prosecutor to oversee charges related to the assault of a Crown prosecutor outside the B.C. provincial court in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.

Vancouver police said two women, one of whom was a prosecutor, were randomly attacked near the 222 Main St. facility on Feb. 2.

The prosecutor was being escorted by an unarmed security guard as a part of a “safe walk” program when she was punched in the face, sources told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Private security company fired after attack on Crown laywer in Vancouver'
Private security company fired after attack on Crown laywer in Vancouver

Kenyon Thomas Lavallee, 27, has since been charged with two counts of assault.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tuesday statement, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Chris Johnson, K.C., had been appointed as a special prosecutor to oversee the case.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Mr. Johnson’s mandate includes: to provide legal advice to the VPD investigators as necessary, conduct charge assessment, and assume conduct of the prosecution,” the statement reads.

“The appointment of a Special Prosecutor was made to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice given that one of the alleged victims is employed as Crown Counsel.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Attack raises new questions about Vancouver court’s viability'
Attack raises new questions about Vancouver court’s viability

The assault spurred considerable outcry, including from Premier David Eby, who said he was “profoundly disturbed.”

The B.C. Crown Counsel Association, which represents the province’s some 450 Crown prosecutors, said the incident raised serious questions about public safety at the courthouse, and has called for the facility to be moved out of the Downtown Eastside.

Story continues below advertisement

Lavallee’s next appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, at the same provincial court where he is accused of committing the assault.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices