‘Not normal’: B.C. Crown counsel group floats moving Vancouver courthouse after assault

The group representing some 450 Crown prosecutors in B.C. is floating the idea of moving Vancouver’s largest provincial courthouse to a “safer neighbourhood” after one its attorneys was attacked last week.

The woman was on her way to work at 222 Main Street in the Downtown Eastside last Friday morning when she and another woman were assaulted, reportedly by the same unknown man, near East Cordova and Main streets.

The lawyer was punched in the face and required hospital treatment. At the time, she was being escorted to the B.C. Provincial Courthouse through Crown counsel’s “safe walk” program.

Police said the suspect fled and assaulted the other woman a short distance away before his arrest. The state of her injuries has not been made public.

0:50 Two women assaulted in downtown Vancouver

In a Monday news release, the president of the British Columbia Crown Counsel Association said ensuring public safety at the courthouse is part of providing “safe and accessible” justice for all.

Story continues below advertisement

“The attack reinforces growing public concerns about public safety in the neighbourhood where things have gone from bad to worse in recent years,” Adam Dalrymple said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“That staff in the courthouse have security guards that walk them to work should be a big red flag about the overall public safety in the Downtown Eastside. It’s not normal to have security walk you to work, and we shouldn’t try to normalize it as though it’s just part of the job.”

2:09 Violent suspect back on Vancouver streets

According to Vancouver police, the number of average daily attacks on random strangers in the city has decreased 77 per cent from about 4.5 in the first half of 2021 to 1.1 in the first half of 2023.

Dalrymple noted that while the province provides security guards for people who work in B.C. Provincial Court on Main Street, none is offered to witnesses, victims or the general public. In the release, he said his organization has been raising security concerns with regards to the location for several years.

Story continues below advertisement

“Friday’s attack reinforces the chronic street disorder in the neighbourhood, and it raises real concerns about overall public safety because without that how can you ensure that justice is safe and accessible for victims and witnesses who come to court and don’t get security to walk them to the courthouse,” he said.

“Moving a courthouse out of a neighbourhood for safety reasons would be a last resort, but it would be irresponsible to ignore the very real threat to the public and those who work there.”

2:29 Vancouver police officers found not guilty of assault

Global News has reached out to Attorney General Niki Sharma, whose office oversees sheriff and court administration services, for comment.

The man charged in last Friday’s alleged assaults, 27-year-old Kenyon Thomas Lavallee, had been arrested in late January on warrants for unrelated charges. He was released from custody less than 48 hours before the alleged attacks on Feb. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Court records indicate Lavallee was released from jail on the evening of Jan. 31 after appearing on separate charges related to other incidents in Vancouver last year. He is accused of two counts of initiating a false fire alarm on Oct. 16, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Dec. 2.

Lavallee appeared by video in Vancouver Provincial Court on charges of assault causing bodily harm, and assault, on Monday. His next court date is Feb. 12.

According to Vancouver police, he “sucker punched a jail guard” while in custody.