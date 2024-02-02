Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 women assaulted in downtown Vancouver, including Crown attorney

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two women assaulted in downtown Vancouver'
Two women assaulted in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating two assaults on women in downtown Vancouver on Fri. Feb. 2, 2024. Investigators believe the attacks were random and by the same male suspect, Const. Tania Visintin tells Global News.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two women were assaulted in downtown Vancouver on Friday morning, one of whom was a Crown prosecutor on her way to work at Vancouver’s B.C. Provincial Court.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed the attack on its employee, but could not provide an update on her injuries.

According to Vancouver police, the attacks took place around 9 a.m., shortly after one another, near East Hastings and Columbia streets. It’s believed the same male suspect is responsible for both.

Click to play video: 'Violent suspect back on Vancouver streets'
Violent suspect back on Vancouver streets

“We do believe these two assaults were random in nature. We don’t believe the suspect and the victims knew each other, so again, that all poses very concerning red flags for us,” Const. Tania Visintin told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, it’s early to say but the suspect probably wasn’t in his right state of mind. Drugs and alcohol, mental illness, could all be considered factors right now.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police officers found not guilty of assault'
Vancouver police officers found not guilty of assault
Trending Now

At an unrelated press conference Friday, Premier David Eby said he was “profoundly disturbed” by the assault on the Crown attorney, who is receiving medical treatment.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I don’t care if you’re Crown counsel or a defense lawyer or a judge or a sheriff or a clerk. Our justice system, to work, needs to ensure that the people who run it are safe — just like our hospitals, just like our bus drivers,” he said.

“I am reaching out to our attorney general. I know that she and her team will be looking at what we can do to increase safety.”

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices