Crime

53 vehicles seized in police raids targeting car theft at Port of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 4:46 pm
1 min read
Feds open to stiffer penalties, Minister LeBlanc says on repeated car thefts
The federal government convened a national summit to combat the growing problem of auto theft in Canada. ‘The West Block’ guest host Eric Sorensen interviews Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc about the jurisdictional roadblocks in tackling organized car thefts, possible new penalties for repeat car thieves, and more.
Dozens of vehicles destined to be shipped overseas were recovered during sweeping raids Tuesday at the Port of Montreal, according to Quebec provincial police.

A total of 26 shipping containers were searched during the police operation, which the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said led to the seizure of 53 vehicles.

The SQ said the search and seizure involved multiple police forces, including the RCMP, Ontario Provincial police, Montreal police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

“This close collaboration between these leading partners demonstrates the importance of each person’s role in the fight against vehicle theft,” the SQ said in a statement.

Last week, the federal government held an auto-theft summit to address the widespread practice of shipping stolen cars abroad and to discuss strategies to stop it. It earmarked $28 million in new money to help stop the export of stolen vehicles.

The Canadian government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen each year in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policyholders and taxpayers.

Police advise drivers to take steps to prevent car theft, including locking their car doors, not leaving any valuables inside and parking in well-lit areas. Motorists should also not leave a running car unattended and store key fobs in a metal box for cars that have a push-button start.

Police say any suspicious or criminal activity can be reported to the SQ confidentially by calling 1 800 659-4264.

with files from Global’s Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press

