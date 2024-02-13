Menu

Fire

Calgary firefighters battle blaze at 10th Street restaurant building

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Calgary firefighters were called to a blaze in the 200 block of 10th Street Northwest on Feb. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The fire at 10th Street Northwest on Monday night. Tom Reynolds/Global News
Investigators are at the scene of a fire that broke out Monday night at a building in northwest Calgary that houses two restaurants.

Nobody was in the building when the blaze began, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

  • Calgary firefighters were called to a blaze in the 200 block of 10th Street Northwest on Feb. 12, 2024.

The CFD said someone called 911 just after 10 p.m. after they saw smoke emerging from the roof of a building in the 200 block of 10th Street Northwest. The building is home to two restaurants: Fusion Sushi and Osteria.

“Due to the large volume of smoke on arrival and growing fire conditions on the roof of the structure, responding crews called a working fire and a second alarm,” the CFD said in a news release. “Crews began an attack on the fire from both inside and outside the structure while conducting a search of the premises.

“Ladder trucks were used to safely gain access to the roof where firefighting efforts were focused and brought the fire under control.”

The CFD said an investigation has yet to reveal how the fire started.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

