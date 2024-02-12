Menu

Crime

Ontario man wanted in killing of dad arrested in Toronto: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 5:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Son facing first-degree murder charges in Stoney Creek homicide'
Son facing first-degree murder charges in Stoney Creek homicide
WATCH: A 22-year-old Hamilton resident, Sukhraj Cheema-Singh is facing first-degree murder charges in the homicide Kuldip Singh. Ahmar Khan reports.
A young man sought by police in connection with a Hamilton, Ont. homicide has been arrested in Toronto.

Investigators say the man, accused in a Saturday evening incident at a residence in Stoney Creek, was arrested just before 3 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglington Avenue West.

He was still driving the dark blue Ford Edge SUV witnesses say he left in after the occurrence Saturday at Trafalgar and Mud streets.

Sukhraj Cheema-Singh is accused of first-degree murder after authorities found his father with severe injuries, say police.

Hamilton police say they encountered Kuldip Singh, 56, with severe injuries around 7:30 p.m. at his Upper Stoney Creek home.

He would later die after being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Detectives say witnesses recounted an altercation and Singh fled the scene.

He’s expected to face a Hamilton judge Wednesday.

 

 

