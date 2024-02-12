Ontario man wanted in killing of dad arrested in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A young man sought by police in connection with a Hamilton, Ont. homicide has been arrested in Toronto.

Investigators say the man, accused in a Saturday evening incident at a residence in Stoney Creek, was arrested just before 3 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglington Avenue West.

He was still driving the dark blue Ford Edge SUV witnesses say he left in after the occurrence Saturday at Trafalgar and Mud streets.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Suspect, Sukhraj Cheema-Singh is driving a Blue 2022 Ford Edge with Quebec licence plate – FSC 7432. The vehicle is a Enterprise Rental Car and may have a sticker or licence plate cover indicating such #HamOnt. https://t.co/sdAZoZc7S1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 12, 2024

Sukhraj Cheema-Singh is accused of first-degree murder after authorities found his father with severe injuries, say police.

Hamilton police say they encountered Kuldip Singh, 56, with severe injuries around 7:30 p.m. at his Upper Stoney Creek home.

He would later die after being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Detectives say witnesses recounted an altercation and Singh fled the scene.

He’s expected to face a Hamilton judge Wednesday.