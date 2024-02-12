Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie traffic stop leads Manitoba RCMP to seize drugs, weapons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2024 1:46 pm
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A Portage la Prairie man will appear in court Monday to face a handful of drug and weapons offences that stemmed from a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP said they pulled a vehicle over on 9th Street Northwest in Portage, at which point an officer recognized the driver, 30, who had a suspended driver’s licence.

The man was arrested, and police searched the vehicle, locating cash, two cellphones, a substance believed to be meth and unstamped cigarettes.

The seizure led to a search warrant for a home on the same street, where officers turned up more of the drug, multiple cellphones, drug paraphernalia and a number of weapons, including knives and firearms.

The suspect now faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing property obtained by crime and multiple weapons offences.

