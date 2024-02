See more sharing options

Inspectors with the London Fire Department have deemed a Saturday morning fire at a business in east London business as suspicious.

The fire department tweeted about the blaze at 440 Hamilton Road shortly before 6 a.m. It was extinguished and the property turned back over to the owner, fire officials said.

Damage is pegged at $60,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.