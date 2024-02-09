Menu

Crime

Murder charges laid after Guelph police identify remains found in park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 9, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to the disappearance of a Guelph man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to the disappearance of a Guelph man. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Police in Guelph have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of human remains at a south end park.

The remains were discovered on Feb. 1 in a green space inside Preservation Park in the area of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.

There was a police presence there as the remains were removed from the scene.

Investigators say the remains were that of 62-year-old Mike Galizzi. Galizzi was last seen on Dec. 6 and was reported missing two days later.

They announced that a 27-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of committing an indignity to a human body. He will have a bail hearing on Saturday.

Investigators say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

