Murder charges laid after Guelph police identify remains found in park

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of human remains at a south end park.

The remains were discovered on Feb. 1 in a green space inside Preservation Park in the area of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.

There was a police presence there as the remains were removed from the scene.

Investigators say the remains were that of 62-year-old Mike Galizzi. Galizzi was last seen on Dec. 6 and was reported missing two days later.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They announced that a 27-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of committing an indignity to a human body. He will have a bail hearing on Saturday.

Investigators say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement