Calgary performers ‘delight in our differences’ at Black History Month show

Some talented Calgarians are celebrating something special this weekend. They’re coming together to showcase Black history from a global perspective.

The performers are presenting a show called Wakefield Brewster Presents, Pt 2.

Featuring dance, music and spoken word, the event is marking Black History Month.

“It’s all about Black history, honouring the month,” poet Wakefield Brewster said.

Nearing the end of his two-year term as Calgary poet laureate, Brewster organized the show bearing his name and will also be taking the stage to perform.

The local performers involved have roots in several different places, including Africa, the Caribbean and South America.

“We have several countries represented,” Brewster said. “And that’s a cool thing.”

One of the performers, hip-hop musician Dizzy Walka, moved to Calgary from Botswana in 2020.

“With the different countries and different backgrounds we have, we get to show people that, yes, we’re all Black, but we do have different cultures and geodiversity,” Walka said.

The parents of M’Kayla Kongnetiman, who will be showcasing her tap dancing skills at the event, came to Canada from Suriname.

“Tap history and Black history go hand-in-hand,” Kongnetiman said. “So being able to convey that with the roots of my ancestors is something that I think is very important, and I’m grateful for it.”

The performers involved in Wakefield Brewster Presents, Pt. 2 take the stage at the Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons on Friday and Saturday, with more information available at on the Arts Commons website.

“We’re out to celebrate with others, to educate, to bring them into our songs, our dances, our stories,” Brewster said. “It’s great to celebrate our similarities and delight in our differences.”