Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Kitchener-Waterloo, Sussex-Hampton: RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia say that a fugitive wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be in either the Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., area or in the Sussex-Hampton area of New Brunswick.
The Mounties say officers are looking to track down 36-year-old Jonathan Brown who was charged with sexual assault, assault, and sexual interference on a youth back in January 2019.
In May 2019, he made a court appearance, pleading not guilty to the charges, before a trial date was scheduled for November.
He failed to make that court appearance and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police.
They say officers have received information that suggests that he could be in the Kitchener-Waterloo or Sussex-Hampton areas.
Police described Brown as being around five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 159 p0unds at the time of his arrest. The 36-year-old also has brown eyes and brown hair.
RCMP warn the public not to approach Brown if they see him, but rather to call police at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
