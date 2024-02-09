Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Kitchener-Waterloo, Sussex-Hampton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say that a fugitive wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be in either the Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., area or in the Sussex-Hampton area of New Brunswick.

The Mounties say officers are looking to track down 36-year-old Jonathan Brown who was charged with sexual assault, assault, and sexual interference on a youth back in January 2019.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In May 2019, he made a court appearance, pleading not guilty to the charges, before a trial date was scheduled for November.

He failed to make that court appearance and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police.

They say officers have received information that suggests that he could be in the Kitchener-Waterloo or Sussex-Hampton areas.

Police described Brown as being around five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 159 p0unds at the time of his arrest. The 36-year-old also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP warn the public not to approach Brown if they see him, but rather to call police at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.