Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Battlefords RCMP investigating suspicious death after human remains found outside home

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 5:40 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found earlier this week in the Battlefords area.

On Monday, Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains found outside a home on Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

When RCMP searched the area, they found additional evidence in a treed area along a roadway on Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An autopsy took place Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Candie Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, Sask. Her death has been deemed suspicious.

Trending Now

“Investigators are releasing Candie’s name to help further their investigation,” RCMP said in a release. “If anyone has information about where and/or when Candie Pritchard was last seen between January 1 and February 5, 2024 please contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call 310-RCMP.”

No charges have been laid and the investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices