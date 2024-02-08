Battlefords RCMP investigating suspicious death after human remains found outside home

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found earlier this week in the Battlefords area.

On Monday, Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains found outside a home on Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

When RCMP searched the area, they found additional evidence in a treed area along a roadway on Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

An autopsy took place Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Candie Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, Sask. Her death has been deemed suspicious.

“Investigators are releasing Candie’s name to help further their investigation,” RCMP said in a release. “If anyone has information about where and/or when Candie Pritchard was last seen between January 1 and February 5, 2024 please contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call 310-RCMP.”

No charges have been laid and the investigation remains ongoing.