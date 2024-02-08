Staff member assaulted twice at a social service agency in downtown Guelph

Guelph police say they’ve nabbed one man after staff at a social service agency was assaulted twice last month.
Police responded to a downtown facility on Jan. 17 after a man assaulted an employee when he was asked to leave.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
He allegedly lunged at a woman with his fists clenched.
Police said he then shoved that employee against a wall before he left.
Trending Now
The man was found and arrested near Royal City Park on Wednesday morning.
A 54-year-old man from Guelph will appear in court on Mar. 26.
Comments