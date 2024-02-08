Menu

Crime

Staff member assaulted twice at a social service agency in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 8, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Police say a man was asked to leave and he lunged at a female employee with clenched fists and shoved her against a wall. He was found arrested near Royal City Park on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say a man was asked to leave and he lunged at a female employee with clenched fists and shoved her against a wall. He was found arrested near Royal City Park on Wednesday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve nabbed one man after staff at a social service agency was assaulted twice last month.

Police responded to a downtown facility on Jan. 17 after a man assaulted an employee when he was asked to leave.

He allegedly lunged at a woman with his fists clenched.

Police said he then shoved that employee against a wall before he left.

Trending Now

The man was found and arrested near Royal City Park on Wednesday morning.

A 54-year-old man from Guelph will appear in court on Mar. 26.

