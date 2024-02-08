Staff member assaulted twice at a social service agency in downtown Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say they’ve nabbed one man after staff at a social service agency was assaulted twice last month.

Police responded to a downtown facility on Jan. 17 after a man assaulted an employee when he was asked to leave.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He allegedly lunged at a woman with his fists clenched.

Police said he then shoved that employee against a wall before he left.

The man was found and arrested near Royal City Park on Wednesday morning.

A 54-year-old man from Guelph will appear in court on Mar. 26.