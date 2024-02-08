Menu

Crime

Halifax police look for suspect after sexual assault reported on bus

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a sexual assault investigation. AV
Halifax Regional Police have released images of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation as they try to identify him.

Police say they were called on Jan. 9, after a group of youth reported the incident. It’s alleged a man approached the group at around 9:30 p.m. at the Halifax Transit bus terminal at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth.

“The man followed the group of youth onto a bus, made sexual comments to the group and touched some of the youths in a sexual manner,” police said in a release.

“The youths exited the bus and reported the incident to trusted adults.”

Police have released two images of the suspect from a security camera.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s to 50s, about five feet six inches tall, and with short white hair. He was wearing a black and grey checkered jacket, a black hat and was carrying a camouflage print backpack.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

