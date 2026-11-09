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Crime

1 dead, at least 12 injured after driver crashes into group of cyclists

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 9, 2026 12:22 pm
4 min read
One cyclist was killed and at least 12 others were injured after a driver crashed into a group of more than 40 cyclists. View image in full screen
One cyclist was killed and at least 12 others were injured after a driver crashed into a group of more than 40 cyclists. kali9/Getty Images
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One cyclist was killed and at least 12 others were injured when a driver suspected of driving impaired allegedly struck a group of cyclists in North Carolina, according to officials.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Global News that it responded to a collision involving a vehicle and multiple cyclists on Nov. 7 at approximately 9:39 a.m. local time near Talicud Trail in Wake County.

“A black Infiniti passenger car was traveling west on Optimist Farm Road when it crossed the center line and struck a group of cyclists who were traveling east. The passenger vehicle then continued traveling away from the scene before running off the left side of the roadway and colliding with a ditch approximately one half mile away from the initial crash scene,” North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Click to play video: 'Driving safely when your morning commute is in darkness'
Driving safely when your morning commute is in darkness

“One cyclist died as a result of the crash. Approximately a dozen more cyclists suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, several of whom were transported to local hospitals for treatment,” according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

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The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified 63-year-old Patrick Turner as the cyclist who was killed in the accident.

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The alleged driver of the vehicle was identified as Donald Robert Morris-Jones, 76, and authorities said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Morris-Jones was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving, drive left of center, seven counts of felony serious injury by vehicle and eight counts of felony hit and run.

Morris-Jones currently remains in custody at the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond, according to police.

The Capital Cycling Club board released a statement on the incident to ABC11, saying, “On the morning of November 7th, our Saturday club ride experienced a horrible accident that resulted in severe injuries to multiple riders in our club.”

We want to first extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Patrick Turner on his tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow and mourning. He was a strong, consistent, reliable and considerate rider,” the statement said.

The Capital Cycling Club board said it was also “praying for our friends who were seriously injured.”

“Our riders have years of experience and safety is the priority on every ride. Every Saturday we have 3 groups of riders, each riding at a designated pace. We ask that drivers respect the right of cyclists to use the road,” the board added.

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Click to play video: 'RCMP officer charged after hitting cyclist with vehicle'
RCMP officer charged after hitting cyclist with vehicle

The board said that the members are “all in shock by the senseless decision by the individual that caused the collision.”

This horrific event was -no accident-. As far as we know, the individual made a decision to drive in a way that put others in grave and mortal peril. We do not think there was any possible way the driver did not know that he had collided with the group,” the statement continued.

He chose at that moment to keep driving away from the scene leaving mass carnage in his wake. We are working closely with law enforcement on their investigation. We will continue to follow this case closely as it proceeds to see that justice is done for our friends,” the board said.

The Capital Cycling Club board thanked all of the first responders who were on scene for their “care, dedication and rapid response.”

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The rescue was there within minutes. As difficult as it was for those of us who were on the ride, it was some relief to know that our friends were getting the utmost care. Your professionalism and personal attention to each of the injured even while dealing with multiple serious injuries likely prevented even further loss of life. For this we are very grateful and thank you all,” the statement concluded.

Global News has reached out to the Capital Cycling Club for further comment, but has not received a response.

Another cycling club announced that it was cancelling their team ride on Nov. 8.

“Today was a tragic day for the entire Triangle Bicycle Community. Out of respect for the rider that was killed and all those who were injured in today’s CCC bike ride we are canceling tomorrow’s TeamCBC Ride. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those involved,” TeamCBC said in a post on Facebook.

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