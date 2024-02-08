Menu

Town of Puslinch approves 2024 budget

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 8, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Homeowners in the Town of Puslinch will pay a little more in property taxes following the approval of the 2024 budget. Residents will pay $46 more in property taxes. View image in full screen
Homeowners in the Town of Puslinch will pay a little more in property taxes following the approval of the 2024 budget. Residents will pay $46 more in property taxes. Submitted photo
The Township of Puslinch has approved its budget for 2024.

The Township raised the tax levy to 4.1 per cent, meaning residents will pay $46 more in property tax for the average household.

When rates are factored in for Wellington County and education, the blended rate becomes just over 3.8 per cent or another $233.

In a statement mayor Puslinch James Sealey said the budget is a responsible one that continues to focus on key priorities in a very challenging period.

Among the improvements in this year’s budget include work being done on Watson Road and Maple Leaf Lane. Plus, there will be $1.5 million in contributions made to discretionary reserves for future projects and equipment.

 

