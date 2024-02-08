Town of Puslinch approves 2024 budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Puslinch has approved its budget for 2024.

The Township raised the tax levy to 4.1 per cent, meaning residents will pay $46 more in property tax for the average household.

When rates are factored in for Wellington County and education, the blended rate becomes just over 3.8 per cent or another $233.

In a statement mayor Puslinch James Sealey said the budget is a responsible one that continues to focus on key priorities in a very challenging period.

Among the improvements in this year’s budget include work being done on Watson Road and Maple Leaf Lane. Plus, there will be $1.5 million in contributions made to discretionary reserves for future projects and equipment.