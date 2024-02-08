MLA Rakhi Pancholi throws hat in ring for Alberta NDP leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

The field of candidates vying to become the next leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party got slightly larger on Thursday as Edmonton-Whitemud MLA Rakhi Pancholi announced she is running for the job.

In a campaign video released Thursday morning, Pancholi did not make specific comments on policy but touched on the energy sector, the environment, the cost of living, health care and education.

“Let’s continue to be the global energy leaders we’ve always been while also leading on climate action,” she is heard saying in the video. “Let’s ensure we are a place where having a home is always within your reach no matter the size of your paycheque.

“Let’s make sure every Albertan has a family doctor. … Let’s prepare our kids to be the best-educated generation in the country.”

Pancholi’s announcement comes three days after Calgary-Mountain View MLA Kathleen Ganley held a news conference to tell Albertans she had entered the leadership race.

Pancholi was first elected as an MLA in 2019. The former lawyer’s website notes her legal career saw her gain experience in areas that include education, labour, and employment.

Her website says she has done volunteer work with the Humane Animal Rescue Team, the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund and the Edmonton Community Legal Centre.

View image in full screen Edmonton-Whitemud MLA Rakhi Pancholi announced she is running to become leader of the Alberta NDP. Supplied by Rakhi Pancholi Leadership Campaign

Last month, the Alberta NDP announced rules that would govern the race, which is set to wrap up with a final day of voting on June 22.

The next leader of the Alberta NDP will replace Rachel Notley, who served as premier from 2015 to 2019 after leading the party to its first-ever provincial election victory in Alberta.

Notley, who announced she would leave her post last month, has said she plans to remain in her current role as party leader until a replacement is selected.

Alberta’s last provincial election saw the NDP lose to the United Conservative Party.

Party members must be in good standing by purchasing or renewing their membership by April 22 in order to vote in the contest.

The NDP has said the race will have a spending limit of $500,000 per contestant and that fees will total $60,000 per candidate.

Earlier this week, Global News spoke to Mount Royal University associate professor of policy studies Lori Williams about the NDP leadership race.

When asked what kind of a leader she believes could help the NDP try to form government again in the future, she said there are a few attributes she would look at.

“Someone who is obviously very bright and competent, has really good ideas (and) a vision for the future,” Williams said.

“(Someone) who has that common touch and connects with folks.”