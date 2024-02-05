Alberta NDP leadership race officially begins Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Less than three weeks after Rachel Notley announced plans to step down as leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, a leadership race to determine who will replace her in the position officially got underway on Monday.

Late last month, the Alberta NDP announced rules and timelines for the contest, which is set to conclude with a final day of voting on June 22.

On the same day the leadership race begins, former provincial justice minister Kathleen Ganley, the NDP MLA in Calgary-Mountain View, is scheduled to make what the party said is “an important announcement” at 10 a.m. local time.

The news release announcing the media availability did not confirm if the announcement relates to the leadership race.

Global News reached out to former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi on Friday to ask for a response to speculation among some political commentators that he could be interested in making a bid to become the new NDP leader.

“It’s very kind when people ask me to get back into politics,” Nenshi said in a statement on Friday. “I had not contemplated this but I have been listening to a lot of pitches from party members and other Albertans.

“Over the coming weeks, I hope to have more conversations about whether my running would help build a better Alberta. I’m sure I will have more to say soon.”

Ahead of the race officially beginning on Monday, the NDP made an application and disclosure form for prospective contestants available on Jan. 29.

The person who emerges victorious in the leadership race will replace someone who has led the party for almost a decade. Notley also served as premier from 2015 to 2019 after leading the NDP to its first-ever provincial election victory in Alberta.

Notley has said she plans to remain in her current role as party leader until a replacement is selected. She has also said she does not plan to endorse a candidate.

After announcing she would be leaving her position as leader, Notley said she believed her decision was in the best interests of the party, the party’s caucus as well as her “own preferences.”

Alberta’s last provincial election saw the NDP lose to the United Conservative Party.

Party members must be in good standing by purchasing or renewing their membership by April 22 in order to vote in the contest.

The NDP has said the race will have a spending limit of $500,000 per contestant and that fees will total $60,000 per candidate.

–with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Heather Yourex-West