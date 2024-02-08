Menu

Canada

3 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 6:22 am
1 min read
Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Feb. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Feb. 8, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Peel Paramedics say three people have died after their car crashed in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West at around 1:30 a.m.

Two people were trapped inside of the vehicle and the third was found outside of the vehicle, paramedics said.

Paramedics said all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police said all of the victims were males.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said Bovaird Drive is closed between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

