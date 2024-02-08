3 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

See more sharing options

Peel Paramedics say three people have died after their car crashed in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West at around 1:30 a.m.

Two people were trapped inside of the vehicle and the third was found outside of the vehicle, paramedics said.

Paramedics said all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police said all of the victims were males.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said Bovaird Drive is closed between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

COLLISION – Bovaird Drive in Brampton between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road will be closed pending a collision investigation. Please use alternate routes. Inc. PR24-0045958. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 8, 2024