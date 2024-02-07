Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen cars shipped to Dubai return to Ontario, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Halton police have recovered four stolen vehicles that were shipped to Dubai in 2023. View image in full screen
Halton police have recovered four stolen vehicles that were shipped to Dubai in 2023. Halton Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four stolen vehicles a part of a larger group shipped overseas to Dubai in early 2023 have been recovered, according to Halton police.

Investigators say the Lexus SUV, Range Rover and two Ford-150s were part of $2.1 million in vehicles flagged during an auto theft probe that started in February of last year.

Three of the vehicles were taken from the Toronto-area and another in Halton Region.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A task force, which included Canada Border Services, says police in Dubai intercepted containers with the vehicles and rerouted them back to Canada in January.

The total value of the four cars recovered is estimated to be around $200,000.

Some 24 vehicles, earmarked for the same destination, did leave Canadian shores early last year but never made it to Dubai after authorities intercepted them in Morocco.

Story continues below advertisement

The lot included a Rolls-Royce valued at $500,000.

Detectives say the cars were primarily ‘reprogram’ thefts, in which suspects were able to be driven away using a new key.

No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts, say police.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices