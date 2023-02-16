Menu

Crime

2 men charged in connection with alleged auto theft network operating out of Burlington, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 4:59 pm
Halton Regional Police made a pair of arrests and laid more than 30 charges following an investigation into an organized auto theft network. View image in full screen
A pair of Toronto-area men are facing multiple charges amid a probe into an organized auto theft network, according to Halton police.

The Mississauga, Ont. men, 38 and 27,  have been charged with 16 offences each including trafficking stolen property over $5,000 and possession of an auto master key.

Halton police say the investigation started in November when the two suspects were believed to be trafficking stolen vehicles out of a warehouse in Burlington.

Various automobile models were taken from throughout the GTA and loaded onto shipping containers intended for Dubai or the UAE, according to detectives.

Police say 35 vehicles, intended for overseas, were intercepted and seized with the help the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Hamilton newsBurlingtonCBSAHalton Regional Policehalton policeHalton RegionBurlington newsAuto Thefthalton crimeBurlington CrimeAuto Theft Task Forceburlington auto theft
