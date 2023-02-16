2 men charged in connection with alleged auto theft network operating out of Burlington, Ont.

See more sharing options

A pair of Toronto-area men are facing multiple charges amid a probe into an organized auto theft network, according to Halton police.

The Mississauga, Ont. men, 38 and 27, have been charged with 16 offences each including trafficking stolen property over $5,000 and possession of an auto master key.

Halton police say the investigation started in November when the two suspects were believed to be trafficking stolen vehicles out of a warehouse in Burlington.

Various automobile models were taken from throughout the GTA and loaded onto shipping containers intended for Dubai or the UAE, according to detectives.

Police say 35 vehicles, intended for overseas, were intercepted and seized with the help the Canadian Border Services Agency.