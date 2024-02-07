Portage la Prairie RCMP issue warning after rental scam targets local realty company

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., are issuing a warning after a rental scam targeted a local realty company.

On Monday, RCMP say the realty company called officers and reported concerning emails about properties that were listed for sale on their website.

The company advised that fraudsters were taking photos and information of the properties that were listed for sale or rent on the legitimate realty site and listing them as a rental unit or rental home on a different fraudulent site.

The fraudulent website would then direct unknowing renters to send money in order to secure the rental.

Police are warning people to look out for lower prices than usual, a deposit without any formal agreement and an email sending them to a different website.