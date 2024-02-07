Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP issue warning after rental scam targets local realty company

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Portage La Prairie are issuing a warning after a rental scam targeted a local realty company. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Portage La Prairie are issuing a warning after a rental scam targeted a local realty company. . DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Portage La Prairie, Man., are issuing a warning after a rental scam targeted a local realty company.

On Monday, RCMP say the realty company called officers and reported concerning emails about properties that were listed for sale on their website.

The company advised that fraudsters were taking photos and information of the properties that were listed for sale or rent on the legitimate realty site and listing them as a rental unit or rental home on a different fraudulent site.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The fraudulent website would then direct unknowing renters to send money in order to secure the rental.

Police are warning people to look out for lower prices than usual, a deposit without any formal agreement and an email sending them to a different website.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery'
Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices