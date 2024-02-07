Menu

Crime

Man arrested after people chased with hammer in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A man was arrested after people were chased with a hammer in downtown Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say that at around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area around Duke and Ontario streets after the incident was called in.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say officers placed the man under arrest.

There were no injuries reported to police.

Police say a 27-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

