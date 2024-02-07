Woman in 30s critically injured after fire at Toronto highrise

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 30s has critical injuries after a fire at an east Toronto highrise Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said the two-alarm fire happened at 30 Carabob Court, which is located near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Emergency crews were called to the scene before 11 a.m., with firefighters arriving to heavy smoke.

There were reports of two occupants pulled from the fire and possible critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to a local burn unit with life-threatening injuries.

A male, whose age is unclear, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished. It took place in a second-floor unit.

An investigation is underway.

