Fire

Woman in 30s critically injured after fire at Toronto highrise

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Crews at the scene of a serious fire in east Toronto on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Crews at the scene of a serious fire in east Toronto on Wednesday. Global News
A woman in her 30s has critical injuries after a fire at an east Toronto highrise Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said the two-alarm fire happened at 30 Carabob Court, which is located near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Emergency crews were called to the scene before 11 a.m., with firefighters arriving to heavy smoke.

There were reports of two occupants pulled from the fire and possible critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to a local burn unit with life-threatening injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A male, whose age is unclear, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished. It took place in a second-floor unit.

An investigation is underway.

Woman in 30s critically injured after fire at Toronto highrise - image View image in full screen
Global News
