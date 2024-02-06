Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:05 a.m., police said a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by a 43-year-old man was traveling south on Deerfoot Trail Southeast and was approaching the ramp for Stoney Trail Southeast.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they believe the man failed to navigate the curve and hit a light pole. The impact caused the SUV to “become airborne,” landing in a nearby grassy median. The vehicle came to a stop around 130 metres from where it left the road.

Trending Now

The Calgary Police Service said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this collision but speed is.

Police said the SUV was reported as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices