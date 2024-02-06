Man in life-threatening condition after single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:05 a.m., police said a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by a 43-year-old man was traveling south on Deerfoot Trail Southeast and was approaching the ramp for Stoney Trail Southeast.

Police said they believe the man failed to navigate the curve and hit a light pole. The impact caused the SUV to “become airborne,” landing in a nearby grassy median. The vehicle came to a stop around 130 metres from where it left the road.

The Calgary Police Service said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this collision but speed is.

Police said the SUV was reported as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.