Sports

Vancouver Canucks unveil new ‘Black Excellence’ jersey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
The Vancouver Canucks' new Black Excellence jersey. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Canucks' new Black Excellence jersey. Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new custom jersey in honour of Black History Month.

The new Black Excellence jersey was designed by Vancouver fashion designer Naa Sheka, and features a green, gold and red interpretation of the classic ‘Flying Skate’ logo on a green background.

The featured colours are meant as a nod to Ghana, and the jersey is crafted with a pattern representing kente cloth, which is used by royalty and during special events in the country.

Vancouver Canucks celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with special jerseys

“Inspired by my heritage, this logo represents the collective spirit and consciousness of the African diaspora — past, present and future,” Sheka said in a statement.

“I used traditional West African kente textiles, which symbolize special occasions, honours and achievements.”

The jerseys will be featured at the Canucks’ Black Excellence Night at Rogers Arena on Feb. 15, when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canucks will not, however, wear the jerseys on ice during warm-up, as in previous years. This follows the NHL’s decision to ban special warm-up jerseys after a handful of players refused to don Pride-themed gear in 2023.

The event is the latest in a series of fan engagement nights, which have already included Pride Night and Lunar New Year nights in January.

