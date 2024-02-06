Coquitlam man charged after guns, ammunition found in home

Send this page to someone via email

A Coquitlam, B.C. man has been charged after visiting a Port Moody shop on Saturday and reportedly threatening to carry out acts of violence on Sunday.

According to Port Moody police, the man made the “concerning comments” to a staffer in the Suter Brook Village mall. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, but they were quickly able to identify him.

He was arrested at his Coquitlam residence shortly afterward, where police also seized ammunition and several weapons.

1:08 RCMP respond to call of shots fired on Surrey-Delta border

The man has been charged with careless use or storage of a firearm and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fortunately, the staff member reported this suspicious behavior to us, which resulted in a safe resolution to this matter,” said Const. Sam Zacharias in a Tuesday news release.

“Anyone who may have information that will assist our investigation is asked to contact us.”