Crime

Coquitlam man charged after guns, ammunition found in home

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
Weapons and ammunition found in the Coquitlam, B.C. home of a suspect are seen in a Port Moody Police Department photo.
Weapons and ammunition found in the Coquitlam, B.C. home of a suspect are seen in a Port Moody Police Department photo. Handout/Port Moody Police Department
A Coquitlam, B.C. man has been charged after visiting a Port Moody shop on Saturday and reportedly threatening to carry out acts of violence on Sunday.

According to Port Moody police, the man made the “concerning comments” to a staffer in the Suter Brook Village mall. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, but they were quickly able to identify him.

He was arrested at his Coquitlam residence shortly afterward, where police also seized ammunition and several weapons.

Click to play video: 'RCMP respond to call of shots fired on Surrey-Delta border'
RCMP respond to call of shots fired on Surrey-Delta border
Trending Now

The man has been charged with careless use or storage of a firearm and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

“Fortunately, the staff member reported this suspicious behavior to us, which resulted in a safe resolution to this matter,” said Const. Sam Zacharias in a Tuesday news release.

“Anyone who may have information that will assist our investigation is asked to contact us.”

More on Crime
