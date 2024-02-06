New chief takes over Saint John Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Rob Nichol is Saint John’s new fire chief.

He takes over for former chief Kevin Clifford, who spent 44 years with the fire department.

For the past 26 years, Nichol has been serving Saint John, about 17 of which he spent fighting fires. After that, he moved into some more administrative roles before becoming deputy fire chief.

“I spent the past four years learning the operational role and recently started as fire chief,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Nichol is stepping into the role as fire chief in one of the most industrial cities in New Brunswick, with one oil refinery, an active shipping port, and several pulp and paper mills. The city also has a growing number of dilapidated buildings and an increasing homelessness population.

Planning ahead

Heavy industry has caused several major incidents in Saint John.

On Oct. 8, 2018, the Irving Oil refinery exploded, sending billowing smoke and flames into the Saint John skyline.

It prompted a shelter in place order for residents on the east side of the city.

Most recently, American Iron and Metal had a major industrial fire that required more than two days worth of firefighting effort and thousands of gallons of water. It also prompted shelter-in-place orders and air quality advisories.

But Nichol said while those incidents are hard to predict and are a reality that his department must think about, it’s about pre-planning.

“We’re able to resolve those incidents in a collaborative nature,” he said. “AIM certainly highlighted that,” he said.

He explained how firefighters need to understand hazards and risks in the community, and spend some time developing plans and making sure they have all the resources and knowledge about a given site. “Information is key.”

He said the same goes for the city’s many dilapidated and abandon buildings. While he said it is impossible to keep an up-to-date list, it is something Saint John Fire has contingency plans for, understanding where the biggest risks are and what might be needed.

“We’ll check on buildings we know are vacant,” he said. Firefighters need to understand whether a building will have some hazards, where they can access the closest water supply, or whether there will be access issues to the site.

The city is also grappling with a growing number of people who are homeless, all of whom are trying to find ways to stay warm in the winter.

In January, 44-year-old Evan McArthur died in an encampment fire.

Nichol said crews are visiting encampments and tents to ensure people are being safe, no matter the circumstances they are in.

“We do provide some very basic fire prevention tips that can be helpful,” he said. “We understand they are just trying to survive, they are trying to stay warm.”

He said sharing tips, such as reminding them not to put a heat source between you and your exit is “a simple thing that might help.”

Parting advice

Nichol said being the fire chief in a city like Saint John won’t be without it’s many challenges, but he is ready for it.

He worked closely under Clifford until his retirement and said there is only time to build on the legacy and the things prior chiefs have brought to the fire service.

“I can’t give him enough appreciation for taking a chance on me to bring me in to the fire management,” he said. “I’m really just holding a spot in time, building on what has been done by previous chiefs.”

And before he left, Clifford gave Nichol some advice.

“You have to treat people right,” he said. “The strength of the fire department is its people.”