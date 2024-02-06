Menu

Crime

Montreal arson squad investigates string of firebombings on Tuesday

By Brayden Jagger Haines
Posted February 6, 2024
1 min read
Several Montreal business targeted in overnight arson attacks
Montreal police had their hands full on Tuesday morning as they investigated several early morning firebombings targeting local businesses in three different boroughs of the city. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
The Montreal police arson squad had their hands full as they investigated multiple firebombings at businesses in three different boroughs on Tuesday morning.

Four fires were allegedly set in less than three hours, according to police.

The incidents span the city, occurring in Rivière-des-Prairies, Saint-Laurent and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Four businesses were targeted, among them restaurants and a beauty salon.

According to police. Molotov cocktails were thrown through front windows.

Damages were minor, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police.

A beauty salon in the Monkland Village sustained the most damage. Residents of the second floor were forced to evacuate the building.

According to neighbouring shop owners, it was the second time in two days the shop was hit with a firebombing.

Due to the time frame and the proximity of the events, investigators will be looking to see if the incidents are linked.

“It seems like the same modus operandi. There was a broken window, an incendiary object thrown. So from there, we will be looking at security footage and cameras to see if the same vehicle was involved with those arsons,” Brabant said.

“We don’t have any arrests but we have investigators on site to get all the elements to try and understand the circumstances with those arsons.”

No arrests have been made. Montreal police say arsons similar to these events have been on the rise.

Brabant said they are usually acts of intimidation.

Montreal North Arson Investigation
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

