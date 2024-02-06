Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Toby Keith, country singer, dies at 62 following stomach cancer diagnosis

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toby Keith, iconic country singer, dead at 62'
Toby Keith, iconic country singer, dead at 62
Country legend and actor Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62. The ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ singer had been battling stomach cancer since 2022.
Country music fans around the world are lifting their Red Solo Cups to the legendary singer and songwriter Toby Keith, who died on Monday night. He was 62 years old.

Keith’s death came 18 months after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. The country singer earlier said he’d been receiving chemotherapy, radiation treatment and undergoing surgery to treat his cancer.

According to a statement posted to the artist’s social media accounts, Keith “passed peacefully” while surrounded by his family members.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the brief statement read.

Keith was a giant within the country music scene and, according to his website, released 32 No. 1 songs, including Red Solo Cup, Should’ve Been A Cowboy and How Do You Like Me Now!?

Despite his cancer diagnosis, Keith continued to perform on occasion for his dedicated fanbase.

In December, Keith performed three nights at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Though he was visibly thinner, Keith celebrated his musical legacy with his fanbase, raising toasts and singing out in his iconic, folksy timbre.

Keith released his latest album, 100% Songwriter, in November. The 13-track album featured a compilation of songs that Keith wrote entirely alone, including his latest single, Don’t Let The Old Man In.

This is a developing story… more to come.

