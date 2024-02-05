Intermittent closures at rockslide site north of Summerland: AIM Roads

Commuters are being warned that the trip between Penticton, B.C., and Kelowna may take a little longer for the next while, as work on the Summerland rockslide site carries on.
“As a reminder, we have 15 to 20 minute unscheduled intermittent closures of Highway 97 at the Summerland slide site, AIM Roads wrote in a Monday morning post.
“Expect delays and allot extra travel time. These closures will continue for the duration of the project. Scheduled blasting or other closures will continue to be posted in advance.”
The closure is on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park
Scheduled blasting, which could require longer closures, will be posted in advance.It was late August 2023 when a landslide closed a busy stretch of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C.
The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the closure between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland, left around 3,000 cubic metres of material on the highway.
“This specific location where the rockfall occurred has had minor rockfalls, historically,” a statement from last October read.
Comments