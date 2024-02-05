Menu

Intermittent closures at rockslide site north of Summerland: AIM Roads

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland – Aug 29, 2023
Commuters are being warned that the trip between Penticton, B.C., and Kelowna may take a little longer for the next while, as work on the Summerland rockslide site carries on.

“As a reminder, we have 15 to 20 minute unscheduled intermittent closures of Highway 97 at the Summerland slide site, AIM Roads wrote in a Monday morning post.

“Expect delays and allot extra travel time. These closures will continue for the duration of the project. Scheduled blasting or other closures will continue to be posted in advance.”

Click to play video: 'Man walks from Kelowna to Penticton due to rock slide'
Man walks from Kelowna to Penticton due to rock slide

The closure is on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Scheduled blasting, which could require longer closures, will be posted in advance.

It was late August 2023 when a landslide closed a busy stretch of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C.
The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the closure between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland, left around 3,000 cubic metres of material on the highway.

“This specific location where the rockfall occurred has had minor rockfalls, historically,” a statement from last October read.

 

