Man treated for smoke inhalation after Kelowna apartment fire

A kitchen fire in a Kelowna apartment early Monday left one person with smoke inhalation, and pushed many others out of their homes for a short while.

The fire, which was deemed suspicious, was sparked just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pacific Court, Kelowna Fire Department said.

The first firefighters at the scene saw smoke coming from the third floor. The building was then evacuated.

“The initial responding crew encountered a fire in the kitchen of a unit on the third floor,” fire department staff said.

“The fire had been knocked down by the occupants using fire extinguishers. Extinguishment was confirmed by fire crews.”

One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, then taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance. All residents except those from the affected unit were allowed to return after the building was ventilated and checked for air quality.

“The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation,” the fire department said.