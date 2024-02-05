Teen boy beaten unconscious at a westend party in Guelph: police say

Guelph police say a teenage boy has a head injury after being assaulted at a party over the weekend.
Emergency crews arrived at a home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Dublin and Durham streets.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Investigators said two boys got into an argument before they went outside, where the dispute became physical.
Trending Now
A 17-year-old was allegedly beaten unconscious and taken to a hospital to be treated.
The investigation continues.
More on Crime
- Hockey players charged in World Juniors sexual assault case head to court
- Ontario man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing friend turns up dead
- Chaos and ‘human error’: Why the James Smith Cree Nation massacre could happen again
- China executes couple for shocking murder of toddlers, aged 1 and 2
Comments