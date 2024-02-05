Teen boy beaten unconscious at a westend party in Guelph: police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a teenage boy has a head injury after being assaulted at a party over the weekend.

Emergency crews arrived at a home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Dublin and Durham streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators said two boys got into an argument before they went outside, where the dispute became physical.

A 17-year-old was allegedly beaten unconscious and taken to a hospital to be treated.

The investigation continues.