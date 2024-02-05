Menu

Crime

Teen boy beaten unconscious at a westend party in Guelph: police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 5, 2024 10:15 am
1 min read
Guelph police say a 17-year-old was beaten unconscious after an argument at a westend house party turned physical early Sunday morning. The victim was treated in hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 17-year-old was beaten unconscious after an argument at a westend house party turned physical early Sunday morning. The victim was treated in hospital. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a teenage boy has a head injury after being assaulted at a party over the weekend.

Emergency crews arrived at a home shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Dublin and Durham streets.

Investigators said two boys got into an argument before they went outside, where the dispute became physical.

A 17-year-old was allegedly beaten unconscious and taken to a hospital to be treated.

The investigation continues.

