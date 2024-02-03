Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

1 injured after crash that resulted in shooting in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 3, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
One person is injured after a car crash that resulted in a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
One person is injured after a car crash that resulted in a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is injured after a car crash that resulted in a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, a Jeep was rear-ended and pushed into a power pole by a truck in the 900 block 42nd Street Southeast at around 3:16 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck then got out of their vehicle and fired a gun. The driver of the Jeep was not hit by the gunfire, police said, but was injured by the crash.

Police said the incident didn’t appear to be random.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News one female was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

–More to come…

