1 injured after crash that resulted in shooting in southeast Calgary

One person is injured after a car crash that resulted in a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, a Jeep was rear-ended and pushed into a power pole by a truck in the 900 block 42nd Street Southeast at around 3:16 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck then got out of their vehicle and fired a gun. The driver of the Jeep was not hit by the gunfire, police said, but was injured by the crash.

Police said the incident didn’t appear to be random.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News one female was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

–More to come…