Okotoks tow truck operator remains in critical condition after crash south of Calgary

As a tow truck operator, Rob Sholter knows what it’s like to see the horrific results of motor vehicle collisions. But on Thursday morning instead of responding to a wreck, he was trapped in one.

The car he was driving crashed into the back of a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the Highway 2, just south of Calgary.

His wife rushed to the scene and watched as firefighters used the jaws of life to free Sholter from the crumpled car.

Cheryl Sholter, Rob’s wife, said he was covered in blood and unconscious.

“One of the firemen who was using the jaws of life said there’s no way he should’ve survived,” Sholter said. “I didn’t think we’d never have to use STARS. I was really thankful for them.”

Rob was airlifted by STARS to the Foothills Medical Centre, where as of Saturday, he remains on life support.

Rob’s family also learned the aftermath of the crash could have been much worse. Rob’s car was on fire after the crash but the driver of the semi managed to put it out before Rob could be injured further.

“He has multiple breaks and fractures so they don’t know anything yet. It’s kind of day-by-day and surgery-by-surgery,” said Christina Sholter, Rob’s sister-in-law.

Cheryl says she worries about Rob, having a job that comes with daily dangers.

“He has seen a lot of pretty bad stuff. It’s a pretty rough job. I feel for all those guys. They’re like family and they stick together pretty close,” Cheryl said.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family.

It’s uncertain if Rob will be able to return to the job of helping others in need.

“We are usually on the giving side, not the receiving side, so it’s different to be in this kind of position. It’s taken a lot for me to be accepting,” Cheryl said.

“He’s the type of person who would drop everything no matter what he’s doing and go out and help somebody,” Christina said. “He’s fantastic. I just want him to get better. We need his laugh. We need his spunk and his jokes.”

“Rob is the main provider for his wife and kids. It’s going to be tough. He’s got a long, long road to recovery,” Christina said.