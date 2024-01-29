High River man killed in single-vehicle accident south of Calgary

See more sharing options

A High River, Alta., man is dead following a single-vehicle collision late Sunday night south of Calgary, while the female passenger in the vehicle he was driving was taken to hospital.

Okotoks RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Dunbow Road East near 44 Street East, in the area of the Carnmoney Golf and Country Club, around 1:10 a.m. At the scene, officers found a severely damaged white sedan in the ditch.

RCMP said the driver, a 44-year-old resident of High River, was dead at the scene. The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation continues.