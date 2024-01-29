Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

High River man killed in single-vehicle accident south of Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
Vehicle debris is pictured on the side of Dunbow Road East, south of Calgary, on Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Vehicle debris is pictured on the side of Dunbow Road East, south of Calgary, on Jan. 29, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A High River, Alta., man is dead following a single-vehicle collision late Sunday night south of Calgary, while the female passenger in the vehicle he was driving was taken to hospital.

Okotoks RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Dunbow Road East near 44 Street East, in the area of the Carnmoney Golf and Country Club, around 1:10 a.m. At the scene, officers found a severely damaged white sedan in the ditch.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP said the driver, a 44-year-old resident of High River, was dead at the scene. The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation continues.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices