High River man killed in single-vehicle accident south of Calgary

A High River, Alta., man is dead following a single-vehicle collision late Sunday night south of Calgary, while the female passenger in the vehicle he was driving was taken to hospital.
Okotoks RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Dunbow Road East near 44 Street East, in the area of the Carnmoney Golf and Country Club, around 1:10 a.m. At the scene, officers found a severely damaged white sedan in the ditch.
RCMP said the driver, a 44-year-old resident of High River, was dead at the scene. The female passenger suffered minor injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation continues.
